Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 33,265 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.27% of Glaukos worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Glaukos during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 7.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

GKOS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $73.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

