Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 352,503 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 1,005.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.28% of Covetrus worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after buying an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 54.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,880,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after buying an additional 666,178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covetrus in the third quarter worth approximately $8,096,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after buying an additional 433,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 3,978.7% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 415,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

