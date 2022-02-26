Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 716,578 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 452.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.48% of Paysafe worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Paysafe Limited has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.