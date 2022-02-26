Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 8,973 Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.53% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 676,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 84.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $1,635,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.67.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

