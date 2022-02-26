Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 830.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,705 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.42% of Carpenter Technology worth $6,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,423,000 after purchasing an additional 177,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,056,000 after buying an additional 165,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $4,420,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 119,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 114,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRS. StockNews.com lowered Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Benchmark upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

CRS opened at $38.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.39. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.05. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.21%.

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

