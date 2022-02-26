Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,184 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.32% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

