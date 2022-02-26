Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 733.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 891,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784,364 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Lufax were worth $6,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lufax by 216.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Lufax by 93.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter worth $372,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lufax by 54.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lufax by 38.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,365,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913,603 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LU opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.62.

Several analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

