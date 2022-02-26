Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 132,394 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) by 711.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,394 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of REGENXBIO worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,361,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,688,000 after acquiring an additional 160,702 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 5.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,845,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,358,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 568,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,821,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,580,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $2,120,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $53,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RGNX stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.92. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

