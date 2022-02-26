Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 133,326 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of Kennametal worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after buying an additional 1,026,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kennametal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after buying an additional 268,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after buying an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after buying an additional 394,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after buying an additional 37,263 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Shares of KMT opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.11.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Kennametal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

