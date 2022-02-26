Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 258,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.17% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 579.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.45. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOVA. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

