Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.22 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 332.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,710 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $154.73 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $145.24 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.80.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.37%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.53.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

