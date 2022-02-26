Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.38 Million Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,565 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 1.45% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,816,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,027,000 after purchasing an additional 484,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2,581.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 495,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 476,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 314,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,892,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 250,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 211,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $191,881. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.49 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 59.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KPTI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

