Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.57 Million Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 597.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,459 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.44% of Avanos Medical worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

AVNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical (Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.