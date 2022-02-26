Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.93 Million Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,201 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.33% of Innospec worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Innospec by 13.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IOSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $96.92 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.30 and a 200-day moving average of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.