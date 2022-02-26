Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,460 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.46% of Codexis worth $6,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Codexis by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Codexis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

