Two Sigma Investments LP Has $7.01 Million Stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.43% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the period. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

