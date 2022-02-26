Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.35% of BancFirst worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANF. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of BancFirst by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 77,981 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,822,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BancFirst by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in BancFirst by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,395,000 after purchasing an additional 54,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

