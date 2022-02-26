Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,493 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BOH opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 18.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

