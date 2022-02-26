Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,720 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.48% of Golden Entertainment worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,819,000 after buying an additional 760,619 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,870,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,345,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,041,000 after buying an additional 259,153 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1,435.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after buying an additional 154,863 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,330,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GDEN shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $51.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Entertainment Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.