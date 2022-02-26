Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of UDR by 271.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of UDR by 110.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.04.

NYSE:UDR opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200 day moving average is $55.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

UDR Company Profile (Get Rating)

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

