Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.16 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $306.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31.
In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications (Get Rating)
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SBA Communications (SBAC)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.