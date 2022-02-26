Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.16 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,621 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $306.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.95. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.14.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total value of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

