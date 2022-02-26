Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $6.71 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,712,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of ICU Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 282.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 279 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 103.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 40.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $228.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.66. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.39 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

