Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,539 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.67% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMRE. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 37.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 39.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GEM Realty Capital boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 110.4% during the third quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 364,466 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $18.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile (Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.