Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 488,471 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 1,685.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,471 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.57% of Century Aluminum worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 113,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $22.98 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Co is a producer of aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. Its products include standard ingots, T-ingot, extrusion billet, horizontal direct chill ingot, molten, slab, and sow. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

