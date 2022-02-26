Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.10% of TimkenSteel worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 254.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth $279,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC increased its position in TimkenSteel by 53.3% in the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

TMST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $17.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Profile (Get Rating)

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.