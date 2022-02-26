Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,219,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 778,245 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.31% of Amarin worth $6,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Amarin by 564.8% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,407,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,201 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,350,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 48.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,541,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 503,620 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amarin by 23.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,862,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 354,200 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amarin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.