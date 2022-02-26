Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 13,603 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,603 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.42% of Radware worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 197,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 139,988 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after acquiring an additional 307,413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Radware by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Radware by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 48,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Radware by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $32.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.