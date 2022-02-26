Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 222,894 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

DTE stock opened at $121.95 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.80%.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

