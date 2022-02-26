Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 256,353 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,353 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.25% of Pacira BioSciences worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,127 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 570,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,956,000 after purchasing an additional 71,310 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $67.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $75.81.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

