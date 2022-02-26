Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 294,728 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 294,728 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.08% of Olin worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 34.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 225,952 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 312.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 206,580 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 108.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $64.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

