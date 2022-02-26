Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 58,823 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,823 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.57% of Alphatec worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

Shares of ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Alphatec news, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

