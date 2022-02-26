Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 59,002 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 59,002 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of Rambus worth $6,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after purchasing an additional 557,270 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,791,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, black and white Capital LP lifted its stake in Rambus by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 442,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.29.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP.

