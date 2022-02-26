Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 642,748 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,748 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.14% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,990.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,404.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. UBS Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

