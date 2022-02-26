Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 750,138 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 750,138 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $15,474,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKX opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.74. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.78 and a 52-week high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.48.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SKX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. OTR Global lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

