Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 7,774 Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,774 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.36% of Establishment Labs worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

NASDAQ ESTA opened at $58.76 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.93 and a 52-week high of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.03.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Establishment Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

About Establishment Labs (Get Rating)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.