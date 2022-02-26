Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 80,403 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,660 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.81% of Cutera worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Cutera by 74.5% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,257,862 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,616,000 after buying an additional 537,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,914,000 after buying an additional 38,634 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cutera by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after purchasing an additional 372,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.24. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $684.46 million, a PE ratio of 544.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti purchased 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,182.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 8,182 shares of company stock worth $292,805. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

