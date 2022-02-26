Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 92,761 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,761 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Amdocs by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after buying an additional 2,793,761 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,475,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,607,000 after buying an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,296,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,976,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amdocs by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,329,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,209,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,786,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,290,000 after buying an additional 172,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

