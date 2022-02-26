Tyson Foods, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

Tyson Foods has increased its dividend payment by 40.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tyson Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 23.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tyson Foods to earn $7.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

TSN stock opened at $93.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $67.32 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,830,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,525,000 after acquiring an additional 100,108 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,631,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64,891 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,373,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,743,000 after acquiring an additional 340,828 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,006,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,712,000 after acquiring an additional 167,580 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 515,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

