U Network Hits Market Capitalization of $555,277.04 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a total market cap of $555,277.04 and $5,356.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network . The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

