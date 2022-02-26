U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $284.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 6,898,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,056. U.S. Silica has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,034 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,266 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

