Ube Industries (UBEOY) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS: UBEOY – Get Rating) is one of 676 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ube Industries to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ube Industries alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ube Industries and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ube Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Ube Industries Competitors 180 702 992 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 69.54%. Given Ube Industries’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ube Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ube Industries and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ube Industries $5.79 billion $215.60 million 7.23 Ube Industries Competitors $1.19 billion $42.47 million 5.55

Ube Industries has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Ube Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Ube Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ube Industries pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 51.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Ube Industries has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ube Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ube Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ube Industries 5.06% 9.55% 4.68% Ube Industries Competitors 32.81% -23.11% 2.41%

Summary

Ube Industries beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Ube Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ube Industries Ltd. engages in the operation of chemical, construction materials, machinery and environmental businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery and Others. The Chemicals segment provides nylon products made from caprolactam, nylon resin, polybutadiene rubber, polyimide, and silicon nitrides; and also provides separators for lithium-ion batteries, thermal control film for satellites, gas separation membrane modules, synthetic marine fragrances and others. The Construction Materials segment offers unique construction materials, interior and exterior materials, waterproofing materials, and self-leveling compounds to plaster and foundation materials, which are used extensively in construction and engineering projects. The Machinery segment offers conveyance machinery, mills, crushers, and bridge and steel structures, as a trusted manufacturer backed by own cutting edge technology. The Others segment engages in the development, sale and brokerage of real estate properties. The company was founded by Sukesaku Watanabe in June 1897 and is headquartered in Ube, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Ube Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ube Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.