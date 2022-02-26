Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Lessened by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,796 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,954,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $39,399,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,024,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 184,920 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 37,681 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.71 and a fifty-two week high of $61.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

