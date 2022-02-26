Ubex Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,017.00 (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ubex coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a total market cap of $662,543.39 and $168,017.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00241858 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,923,877,492 coins and its circulating supply is 3,306,258,739 coins. Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

