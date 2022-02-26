UBS Group AG Acquires 4,440 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.13% of AmerisourceBergen worth $32,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NYSE:ABC opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $100.71 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

