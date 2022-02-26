UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,010,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,273 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $34,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,247,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,652,000 after buying an additional 335,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,356,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,093,000 after buying an additional 312,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,517,000 after buying an additional 599,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after buying an additional 219,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,393,000 after buying an additional 925,470 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

