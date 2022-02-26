UBS Group AG Has $34.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

UBS Group AG cut its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,306 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $34,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after acquiring an additional 101,927 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 72,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 41,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 644,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $103.55 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.