UBS Group AG Has $34.70 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 93,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $34,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 332,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,597,000 after acquiring an additional 256,956 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,270,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,648,000 after acquiring an additional 866,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 362.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,952,000 after acquiring an additional 253,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 613.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NYSE CP opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

