UBS Group AG Purchases 116,621 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,621 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $31,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $61.70 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

