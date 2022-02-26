UBS Group AG Purchases 5,362 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 5.61% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $36,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 93,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,577,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,706,000 after buying an additional 48,362 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,259,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 62,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $100.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $84.74 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average is $101.36.

