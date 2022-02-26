UBS Group AG Raises Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,091 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of ANSYS worth $35,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $324.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.25. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $278.22 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

